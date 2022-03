Annie Idibia and her husband Tuface Idibia have left messages for Wisdom Macauley, Annie’s elder brother.

Wisdom took to Instagram to release a video, accusing Annie of all sorts, including abandoning him, his wife, and children to suffer in penury (read here).

Annie has now responded. She listed the things she has done for Wisdom’s family and asked why he would want to drag her down.

Tuface also responded, defending his wife.