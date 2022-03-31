Britain sanctions Russian general accused of massacring 300 civilians in Ukraine theatre attack

Russia’s bloody ‘Butcher of Mariupol’ and a host of Kremlin television executives have been added to Britain’s sanctions list.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who ordered a strike on a theatre that killed 300 civilians, is among 14 people and organisations hit in the latest wave of punitive economic measures unveiled by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The latest names added to the sanctions list include propagandist Sergey Brilev and Kremlin-funded TV-Novosti, which owns the RT news channel.

Aleksandr Zharov, chief executive of Gazprom-Media, Alexey Nikolov the managing director of RT, and Anton Anisimov, the head of Sputnik International Broadcasting were also sanctioned.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: ‘Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies. Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.

‘We will keep on going with more…