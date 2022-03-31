Court orders interim forfeiture of 14 properties worth over N150m belonging to 21-year-old Dominic Ngene

Hon. Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an Order of Interim Forfeiture of fourteen landed properties belonging to M.D/CEO of Brisk Capital Limited, Mr. Dominic Ngene Joshua.

LIB had reported that 21-year-old Joshua, who claims to be an ‘investment expert’ was arrested last year by the Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, for allegedly diverting investors’ funds worth over N2 billion.

Public Relations Officer of the Police Special Fraud Unit, SP Eyitayo Johnson, in a statement on Thursday, March 31, said the Order followed an application on Motion Ex-Parte filed by the (PSFU) in December 2021 pending the determination of criminal charges proffered against Dominic Joshua by the Unit in Charge No. FHC/L/223C/2021.

The properties, spread across Lagos (Parkview Estate), Rivers and Cross-River States were worth over One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N150,000,000.00). These are covered by Deed of Lease, Contract of Sale and other Title…