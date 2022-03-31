Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles coach after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Super Eagles head coach, Austin Eguavoen has resigned following the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The Super Eagles were unable to defeat the Black Stars in Kumasi, with the match ending 0-0. In the reverse leg, both nations played 1 – 1 with Ghana qualifying on an away goal.

According to Brila FM, Eguavoen has sent an official resignation letter to the NFF.

The Sports radio station said Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

However, the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF is yet to release an official statement.

The NFF had handed a two-year contract to Eguavoen two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.

It is now clear that the Super Eagles will soon have a new coach.