FG is complacent on insecurity, there is a bunch and a lot of kleptocracy in this system

Senator Ali Ndume has accused the Federal Government of being complacent in tackling insecurity that is ravaging the country.

Ndume said this during an interview on a Channels Television’s programme, in reaction to a remark by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line could have been avoided if a digital security equipment had been procured. The minister said his colleagues declined approval for the purchase meant for the railway.

Wondering why the equipment was not purchased, the senator asked why the bandits have not been tracked down.

He said;