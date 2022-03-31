Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi asks Nigerians to raise money for treatment of Kaduna-Abuja train attack victims

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has asked Nigerians to raise money for treatment of victims of Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

Amaechi, who had visited the scene of the attack on Tuesday March 29, said the train attack would have been stopped if the procurement of the N3 billion high capacity rail track cameras and sensors was not blocked.

Visiting the victims who are being treated at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna on Wednesday March 30, Amaechi said victims of the attack are being treated by the army without being charged for it.

Pointing out that some of the patients need drugs that are not manufactured in the country, Amaechi asked Nigerians to assist in raising the money.

He said;