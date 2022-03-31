Rapper O.T. Genasis asks interesting question regarding the reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

O.T. Genasis has taken to Instagram to ask an interesting question about the reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

 

The US rapper, who shares a child with Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq, asked of Will Smith would receive so much heat if he had slapped Chris Rock for making a joke that is transphobic. 

 

He wrote: “If Chris Rock made a joke about transgender and Will Smith got up and slapped the sh*t out of him…  Would everybody still talk down on Will or would everybody say Chris deserved it? Just a thought.”

 

