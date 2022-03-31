Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife Annie Idibia was called out by her elder brother and accused of being a drug addict

Tuface Idibia has reacted after Wisdom Macauley, the elder brother of his wife Annie Macauley Idibia, called her out on social media.

 

Wisdom accused Annie of being a drug addict, being violent, and refusing to pay him for work he did for her.

 

He claimed that she is stingy and wouldn’t give him a job or a car to become an Uber driver.

 

He also alleged that she turned him to her slave and has been threatening his life.

 

Reacting, Tuface wrote: “Respect to family but sometimes family is your worst enemy.”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

