Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife Annie Idibia was called out by her elder brother and accused of being a drug addict

Tuface Idibia has reacted after Wisdom Macauley, the elder brother of his wife Annie Macauley Idibia, called her out on social media.

Wisdom accused Annie of being a drug addict, being violent, and refusing to pay him for work he did for her.

He claimed that she is stingy and wouldn’t give him a job or a car to become an Uber driver.

He also alleged that she turned him to her slave and has been threatening his life.

Reacting, Tuface wrote: “Respect to family but sometimes family is your worst enemy.”