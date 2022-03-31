Video of former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu, crying after court cleared him of money laundering charges

Andrew Yakubu, the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was overcome with emotions after he was cleared of money laundering charges.

After a five-year legal battle, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, gave a judgement today, March 31, discharging and aquitting Yakubu of the $9.8 million money laundering charge filed against him by the Federal Government (read here).

Yakubu was seen in tears after the court gave the judgement in his favour.

Watch the video below.