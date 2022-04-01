Dismissed Police Inspector arrested over alleged N200,000 fraud

The Edo police command has arrested a dismissed police inspector, John Terso over alleged impersonation and fraud.

The officer who was sacked from the police force in 2019, is accused of parading himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and a tracker with IRT department.

Terso is also accused of defrauding one Saliu Gideon Olauntoba of N180,000 and one Gloria Aziengbe of N20,000.

The suspect is said to have been enlisted into the force in the year 2000, trained in Police College, Kaduna, and rose to the rank of an Inspector, but he was dismissed from the force on February 13, 2019 for professional misconduct.