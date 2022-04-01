Home of Imo commissioner razed down by gunmen

Home of Ford Ozumba, commissioner for labour, employment and productivity in Imo state has been set ablaze by gunmen.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the gunmen attacked the commissioner’s house in his hometown in Umuhu-Okabia community, Orsu LGA of the state, with petrol bombs.

Ford confirmed the incident on Friday April 1, adding that no casualty was recorded as there was nobody in the house at the time of the incident.

He said;