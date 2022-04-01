One confirmed dead, many feared trapped as building collapses in Taraba (photos/video)

A labourer has been confirmed dead while many are feared trapped as a building under construction collapsed in Jalingo, Taraba state on Friday.

The building which is opposite Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo gate, is said to belong to Taraba based businessman, Uche Obi.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the building was on the first floor of construction before the incident occurred while the labourers were at work.

It was gathered that Mr Obi, who deals in building materials is currently facing a legal battle with the Standard organization of Nigeria at the high court inJalingo over the alleged selling of substandard building materials.

Men of the Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police were seen at the scene trying to rescue the trapped labourers.