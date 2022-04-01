Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Andrew is innocent and asked him to accompany her at Prince Philip’s memorial, royal expert claims

The Queen allowing Prince Andrew to escort her to Prince Philip’s memorial service showed she ‘believes he’s innocent’, and is still determined to ‘make her own decisions’, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Vanity Fair’s Royal Editor Katie Nicholl, said the Queen knew what she was doing and deliberately wanted to show that she still ‘makes the decisions’.

The monarch has been scaling back her public appearances since the start of the year due to mobility issues, but as her biographer Robert Hardman recently noted, she is ‘absolutely pin-sharp as ever’, and seemingly wants to make that clear.

His prominent role on Tuesday came just weeks after agreeing a multi-million-pound settlement with his rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose claims he has always denied.

He was stripped of his military honours and royal patronages, and told by Prince Charles he would be made to ‘disappear’ from public life following his final…