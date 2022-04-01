Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter attack on oil depot in Russian city

Russia has accused Ukraine of sending attack helicopters across the border to strike an oil storage facility in what would be the first raid on Russian soil since the outbreak of the war if confirmed.

Ukraine has not confirmed that it launched the attack, raising questions about whether Russian negligence may be to blame.

A Russian governor in the border region of Belgorod said that early on Friday April 1, two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters crossed the border at low altitude before firing rockets at an oil facility 25 miles from the border.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he could not confirm or deny reports of Ukrainian involvement in the strike as he did not have military information, Reuters reported. The Ukrainian defence ministry has not responded for a request for comment.

A number of prominent Ukrainian commentators have claimed that the attack could be a “false flag” meant to justify a Russian mobilisation or scuttle negotiations.

On…