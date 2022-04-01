Two herders allegedly killed in fresh Plateau attack

Two Fulani herders were on Wednesday evening allegedly shot dead, with another injured in separate attacks in two villages of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

This is coming after the herders accused residents of Rigwe community of poisoning their cattle, with the later accusing Fulanis in the area of killing five indigenes of villages in Bassa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday March 29.

State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has now alleged that Rigwe ethnic group, killed two Fulani herders, adding that the bodies of the deceased were recovered together with security personnel including DCO Jos South and soldiers from Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

Spokesperson for the Rigwe ethnic group, Davidson Malison however debunked the allegation, describing it as baseless and unfounded.