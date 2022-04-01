We will not tolerate breakdown of law and order- Lagos police command reacts to reports of planned protest against reopening of Lekki tollgates

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has said that the command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin says the assurance came amidst reports making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate.

“While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.”

Hundeyin stated that CP Alabi has therefore warned all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.