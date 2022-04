Comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, better known as Dejo Tunfulu, has been buried in the Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. The actor died on April 1 and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites. See photos from his burial below. The post Actor Dejo Tunfulu buried in Lagos (photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

