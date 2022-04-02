Comedian Pastor Jerosi tells court what happened when he and Baba Ijesha visited Princess in her home in 2015

Comedian and entertainer, Ogunbayo Oluwakayode, popularly called Pastor Jerosi on Friday April 1, narrated how he knew that comedienne, Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and actor, Baba Ijesha were dating.

Pastor Jerosi who was the trial’s fourth and last defence witness, told the Special Offences Court in Ikeja area of Lagos that he worked with Baba Ijesha for over 15 years in the entertainment industry.

He added that he worked with a team of five presenters, Baba Latin, Baba Ijesha, the late Baba Suwe, and Princess, who anchored different programmes on radio.

Jerosi revealed that Princess was not always part of the team, but only joined after calling their hotline during one of the shows he anchored ‘’Órisun’’ and making a request to that effect.

He said;