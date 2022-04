Khloe Abiri has slammed a follower who called her out for showing off her body.

The reality star took to Instagram to share clips of her body while talking about the surgical procedure that enhanced her curves.

A follower responded, “Rubbish showing rubbish things.”

And Khloe hit back: “My body is rubbish? Not my fault your own brings you shame and reproach. Mine doesn’t so go safe yourself.”