“Me Vs the industry” Davido says after a fan pointed out that his colleagues didn’t congratulate him for his FIFA performance

Davido has said that it is him against the music industry after a fan pointed out that his colleagues didn’t celebrate him so much after his FIFA performance.

Davido featured on the FIFA world cup soundtrack. He also performed at the FIFA World Cup Final draw.

The performance has led to an online war between Davido’s fans and fans of other Nigerian singers.

One of Davido’s fans tweeted: “The Nigerian music industry is against Davido, no artist posted about Davido’s FIFA song, but if it was the other guy, everyone’s account will be twerking for him.

“Not his fault he was born rich.”

Davido then took to his Twitter account to write: “Me Vs the industry!!! I live it!!”