Military hands over passengers’ belongings to Kaduna State Government

The Kaduna State Government said it has received luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers who were on the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday, March 28.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the items were handed over to the Kaduna Government by the Military authorities, who had gathered them from within and around the train during search operations after the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his thanks to the Military authorities and commended them for their careful handling and documentation of the items, comprising over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects,” the Commissioner stated.

“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.

“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system…