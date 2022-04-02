UK Court jails ‘Yoruba supremacist’ Adeyinka Grandson for inciting violence against other Nigerian tribes

Adeyinka Grandson, president of the secessionist group Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF), has been jailed for four and half years by a United Kingdom court for inciting violence against other Nigerian tribes via social media.

Grandson, a UK-based Nigerian, is known for using his social media accounts to call for attacks on Igbo people and to criticise the Hausa-Fulani.

On several counts he had issued “quit notices” to the Igbo people living in Yoruba land and threatened dire consequences if they don’t leave.

He was first arrested by the Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command, and the Metropolitan Police under the approval of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in August 2019.

Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command accused him of “stirring racial discrimination” against the Igbo and Fulani ethnic groups and also “encouraging terrorism”.

Grandson is also known for making anti-Igbo and anti-Fulani speeches on his YouTube channel for which the UK authorities…