Ukraine denies attacking oil plant in Russia as the Kremlin threatens to walk out of peace talks over air strike on Russian soil

Ukraine has denied responsibility for an attack on an oil plant in Russia that made the Kremlin threaten to walk away from peace talks.

Russia’s defence ministry said two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters were responsible for an attack on Friday morning on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod, western Russia, but added the facility did not supply fuel to the military.

In its statement, the ministry said the two helicopters attacked after crossing the border at an extremely low altitude

However, Ukraine’s top security official denied the accusations.

The helicopters reportedly fired S-8 rockets at a Roseneft depot, the area’s regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Several nearby businesses were also reportedly hit.

Speaking on national television, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said: ‘For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality.’

Previously, Ukrainian ministry spokesperson Oleksandr…