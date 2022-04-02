Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after he slapped Chris Rockat the 2022 Oscars.

The actor, who is facing possible expulsion or suspension, chose to resign instead.

On Wednesday, March 30, the group said Will Smith had violated the Academy’s standards of conduct and that he had 15 days to provide a written response explaining his actions. The organization said Smith faced suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

Will Smith has now responded to the Academy.

He issued a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday afternoon, April 1.

It reads: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and…