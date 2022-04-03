FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers

The Federal government has scrapped post-arrival PCR COVID tests for fully vaccinated travelers entering Nigeria.
According to a revised travel protocol released by the Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, fully vaccinated passengers are required to show evidence of a “verifiable” vaccination certificate and permit to travel certificate.
He stated that passengers who are not able to show evidence of full vaccination will be treated as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated under the new protocol. He said the new measures will be effective from April 4.
“In-bound passengers to Nigeria who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights,” the protocol reads.
Fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will not also be required to carry out post-arrival PCR test or a rapid antigen test upon arriving Nigeria.
Children below the age of 18…
Source: Linda Ikeji