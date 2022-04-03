FG scraps post-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers

The Federal government has scrapped post-arrival PCR COVID tests for fully vaccinated travelers entering Nigeria.

According to a revised travel protocol released by the Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, fully vaccinated passengers are required to show evidence of a “verifiable” vaccination certificate and permit to travel certificate.

He stated that passengers who are not able to show evidence of full vaccination will be treated as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated under the new protocol. He said the new measures will be effective from April 4.