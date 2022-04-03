Governor Soludo declares Monday Prayer session to counter IPOB’s Sit-At-Home order

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has called on the people of the state to observe a one-day prayer session to curb the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South East region in general.

The governor said the prayer session slated to hold on Monday, April 4, 2022, at churches and other religious worshipping centres, across the state, was necessary to counter the evil attached to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.



While speaking at a stakeholder’s peace meeting with Security Chiefs, Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, at Prof. Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre Awka, Governor Soludo said the move became necessary to seek spiritual solution to the challenges currently affecting economic activities. He explained that the prayer session was against those hiding under the IPOB name to cause havoc in the state.

He implored citizens and residents of the state as well as all religious congregations to join in the…