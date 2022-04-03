Gunmen attack FRSC patrol team in Anambra, kill two personnel (graphic video)

Unknown gunmen have killed two personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra state.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire at the FRSC patrol team along the Igboukwu-Ezinifite-Uga road on Sunday, April 3.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the leader of the patrol team sustained severe injuries from the attack.

“A team of Patrol Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising of an Officer, a driver and two other staff on patrol operations have been attacked by unknown gunmen leading to the death of two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries,” the statement.

“The Patrol team were conducting routine patrol operations today Sunday, 03 April, 2022 at about 2:45 pm along Igboukwu- Uga route in Anambra State when the armed men opened fire at them killing two of the Corps personnel with one escaping into the bush and the team leader rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from…