Some celebrities and close friends of Rita Dominic joined her to celebrate her pre-hen night ahead of her wedding.

The actress will get married to media entrepreneur, Fidelis Anosike, on April 18th and 19th in Imo State.

Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede and other friends were present at the pre-hen get together.

See video below.