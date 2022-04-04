”African Rapper #1. I can’t wait to do life with you”- MI Abaga’s fiancee, Eniola Mafe, writes as she shares their pre-wedding photos





Rapper, M.I Abaga’s fiancee, Eniola Mafe, has shared some of their pre-wedding photos on her IG page.

The excited bride-to-be also expressed her excitement at getting hitched to the rapper. In a post she shared on her page, Eniola said she can’t wait to do life with M.I whom she described as ”African Rapper #1″.

”I was minding my single-woman business, hanging out with friends, progressing in my career, living my best life in Europe and staying hydrated. @audumaikori had heard me talk about what kind of person I would ever consider as a life partner. One day he told me that there was someone he thought would be a great fit for me. He described Jude and while I liked what I heard, I specifically said that dating a rapper was “not my ministry”. I had obviously heard of Jude and liked his music, and knew him to be handsome, highly intelligent, and driven, but that was it. At the same time, Jude had noticed me and started following me on social media. I remember thinking…





Source: Linda Ikeji