Bandits abduct 22 villagers on Abuja-Kaduna highway

22 villagers have been abducted by bandits who raided some houses at Anguwar Maji, in Jere town along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The attack which took place in the community which shares a boundary with Tafa-Sabon -Wuse in Niger State, occurred barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, visited the highway.

A resident of Anguwar Maji, Shehu Bala told Daily Trust that the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday.

Bala said the bandits who came in large numbers and wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded some houses and whisked away 22 residents, including five women.

He said;

“The bandits came in their large numbers as some of them wore army uniforms. “They moved from house to house and woke their victims up before they marched them into the bush at gunpoint”

Bala further revealed that the bandits operated silently in the community for over an hour, and also shot sporadically to scare people from coming after them after…