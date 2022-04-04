



Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has warned citizens against land grabbing in the state. According to Uzodimma, he is the only one that can allocate land to anyone in the state. He adviced people to follow due process while purchasing lands. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Governor Hope Uzodimma warns against land-grabbing in Imo state, insists on due process (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information