My ideal man must be good in bed, rich and should not feel threatened by her achievement

US-based Nigerian supermodel and fashion designer, Faith Morey, has said that her ideal man must be good in bed, rich, honest and should not feel threatened by her achievements.

The Rivers-born upcoming actress stated this in an interview with TheGuardian.

“My ideal man must be able to love not just me but my little man. He must be smart, make me laugh, honest, actively support my career, emotionally mature, willing to put in work, be good in bed, rich, old enough, respect me and listen to me. He must celebrate my achievement and do not feel threatened. And he must be a manly man.” she said.