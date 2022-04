Tonto Dikeh has hit back at her ex Prince Kpokpogri after he called her a prostitute.

It began when Tonto posted a video of Prince Kpokpogri twerking. When followers assumed this meant they were back together, Tonto responded that she could never take back a community penis.

Prince Kpokpogri hit back, calling Tonto an “ashawo”.

Tonto has now responded, telling Kpokpogri that it’s his mother who is the “A”.

