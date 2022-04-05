Dumping APC is not the solution





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State not to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a statement released on Tuesday April 5, the Minister told the defectors to return to their “natural habitat” for their grievances to be addressed ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mohammed also noted that his supporters are genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the Kwara State Governor and his supporters. He also called on the leadership of the party to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of APC in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party.

Source: Linda Ikeji