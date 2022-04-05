Kano atheist, Mubarak Bala sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy

Kano-born atheist, Mubarak Bala, has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to all the 18-count charges leveled against him.

Bala, who is the president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, was arrested at his home in Kaduna on April 28, 2020 and taken to Kano, where complaints of blasphemy and incitement were lodged against him.

He had earlier posted comments critical of Islam, Allah and Prophet Muhammad on Facebook, causing outrage among Muslim.

One of his posts reads: “Religion is not a person, long dead people are dead, Gods do not exist, so why fear analysis & critique on works attributed to them?

There has been campaign for his release or trial, with activists saying he was out of touch with his wife and lawyer.

However, when he appeared before Justice Farouk Lawan of Kano High Court 4, Audu Bako Secretariat on Tuesday, April 5, Bala pleaded guilty to all the charges.

When the judge asked him whether he knows the consequences of…