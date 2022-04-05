NFF board has failed for not qualifying Nigeria for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Nigeria International, Victor Ikpeba, has tagged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a failure for not qualifying Nigeria for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ikpeba who is also a member of the NFF Technical Committee admitted that the board failed Nigeria despite the huge support the federation received from the government.

He stated that sacking the board is not the solution and that the board should see out its tenure.

“I think the NFF has failed Nigeria and being a member of the technical committee, I think we have not played our role enough,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football Show on SuperSport. “

“We cannot sack the board but we just have to wait for the system to take its course. Pinnick can re-contest if he wants to as the delegates have the right to reject him.”