Police intercept man with AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of live ammunition, 28 sheep and 31 cows in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man found in possession of AK-47 rifle and live ammunition.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, April 5.

“On the 15/03/2022 at about 0800hrs the Command detectives while on routine patrol around Nabordo area of Toro LGA, in a swift response Intercepted one Ahmadu Shuaibu aged 40yrs alias Ruwaji of Bakin Ruwaji, Toro LGA,” he stated.

“Thorough investigation was made and found in possession of: AK-47 Rifle, 20 rounds of 7.62mm caliber live ammunition, 28 sheep, 31 cows and one dog,”

During Interrogation, the suspect confessed to have bought the prohibited firearm from one Ibrahim in Taraba state.

“Investigation is ongoing meanwhile suspect will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.” the PPRO added.