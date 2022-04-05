Selena Gomez has not used the internet in over four years despite having over 300 million followers

Selena Gomez has managed to avoid the internet for four years.

The Lose You To Love Me singer, who has more Instagram followers than Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce, is not keeping up with what’s going on online.

To manage her mental health, Selena, 29, has stayed away from the internet for four-and-a-half years.

Speaking to Good Morning America, she revealed: “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world.

“But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

Selena, who started out as a child star, said that she learnt a lot from “growing up in the spotlight”, and eventually “took the necessary steps” of leaving the internet to avoid constantly being in the public eye.

She said that her assistant now manages her social channels, including her Instagram where she has 309 million…