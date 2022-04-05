Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident

Tiger Woods has confirmed he plans to make his long-awaited return to action at The Masters on Thursday April 7.

Woods, a five-time green jacket winner, has not featured in a top-level event since playing at Augusta National in November 2020, with the former world No 1 unable to compete on the PGA Tour since suffering career-threatening injuries in a serious car crash last February.

The 15-time major champion made an impressive comeback alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December but was still non-committal on a return date when discussing his future at the Genesis Invitational in February, saying he “didn’t know” when he would next compete.

Following further practice time on Monday April 4, the five-time champion announced on Tuesday he is ready to tee it up at The Masters, starting on Thursday live on Sky Sports.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods told the media on Tuesday. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My…