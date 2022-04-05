Tundun Abiola berates her half-sister, Hafsat, for ‘exploiting’ their father’s name for Yahaya Bello’s campaign (video)

Tundun, daughter of the late MKO Abiola, has berated her half-sister, Hafsat, for using their father’s name to promote the presidential bid of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi.

Governor Bello had over the weekend declared his intention to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also announced the appointment of Hafsat Abiola-Costello, one of the daughters of Late Abiola, as the director of his presidential campaign organization.

The Kogi governor’s presidential ambition campaign slogan is ‘Hope 2023’, a slogan similar to that used by Abiola during the 1993 presidential election campaign.

While speaking in an interview on ARISE TV on Sunday, Hafsat said she accepted the appointment because Bello shares some qualities with her late father.

Reacting to the development on Monday, April 4, Tundun who is a co-anchoring of the Morning Show, a program on ARISE TV, said her sister does not have the right to “exploit”…