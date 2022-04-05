We are not evacuating Akwa Ibom indigenes

Kastina state government has denied evacuating Akwa Ibom indigenes on grounds of insecurity.

Media aide to Katsina governor, Alhaji Al’amin Isah told newsmen on Monday April 4 that media reports of the state government evacuating 38 Akwa Ibom indigenes is false and should be ignored.

Isah said;

“We don’t even have IDPs camp in Katsina, as one of the people in the reports claimed that when she was attacked at Jibia, the military had to evacuate her to the camp.

“I believe that people just want to extract money from their state government by using insecurity in the state as a cover.

“Therefore, we are here to tell the world that the story is not true; the security situation is under control. There’s no escalation to an extent that non-indigenes are being attacked.”