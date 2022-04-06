Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos)

Men of the the Ondo State Security Network Agency and soldiers on Tuesday evening, April 4, clashed in Akure, the state capital over the arrest of about 100 cows that violated the state anti-grazing law.

It was gathered that officials of the Corps responded to a distress call from farmers in the Oke-Aro area of the state capital, complaining over the destruction of their farmlands by some herdsmen and their cows.

The state security officials rushed to the scene of the incident and arrested the cows and their owners on the farms while the farmers alleged the cows to have destroyed farmlands and other valuables in the area.

According to an eyewitness, the Amotekun men were prevented from taking the cows away by some soldiers reportedly attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, (Owena Cantonment), Akure.

The source said that the soldiers reportedly claimed that the cows belong to their officers in the barracks and prevented the Amotekun men from taking the cows…