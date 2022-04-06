Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup

Burkina Faso’s former president, Blaise Compaore has been sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup, a military tribunal ruled on Wednesday, April 6.

The charismatic Marxist revolutionary Sankara was gunned down in the West African nation’s capital Ouagadougou at the age of 37, four years after he took power during the 1987 coup d’état that brought Compaoré to power.

Thomas Sankara

Compaore was charged in absentia along with his former head of security Hyacinthe Kafando, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment. Both have previously denied any involvement in Sankara’s death along with 12 other defendants accused of involvement in the plot, three of whom were declared innocent on Wednesday.

“The court finds Blaise Compaoré and Hyacinthe Kafando guilty of attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse,” the tribunal said in its ruling.

Compaore went on to rule for 27…