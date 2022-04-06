Ebele Obiano picks nomination form for Anambra North Senatorial District race

The wife of former Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano on Tuesday April 4, obtained the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the Anambra North Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections.

The former First Lady had earlier declared her senatorial ambition and also formally apologised to Governor Charles Soludo and Ndigbo over the incident between her and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony on March 17, 2022.