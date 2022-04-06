Chris Rock refused to address the controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping him at the The Oscars last week.

The 57-year-old veteran comedian showed up for a surprise stand-up set at New York City’s iconic Comedy Cellar on Tuesday night.

He, however, made it known that he wouldn’t be addressing the slap incident at the Oscars.

A source told Page Six that as soon as Chris got on stage he got on the microphone and said: ‘Lower your expectations, I’m not going to address that s***.’

The star began his Ego Death comedy tour last week and many dates sold out after the slapping incident.

The source also revealed that Chris joked about the new interest in his stand-up performances and that he was workshopping material because ‘all of a sudden people cared about his early shows.’

The talented comedian has refused to go into any detail about the Academy Awards incident for the most part but did stop fans from cursing out Will during his comedy show in…