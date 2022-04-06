Kano court remands 107-year-old woman and teenager for plucking out boy’s eyeball

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, has ordered the remand of 107-year-old woman, Furera Abubakar, and Isah Hassan, 17, in a correctional centre for allegedly plucking out the eyeball of a 12-year-old boy.

LIB reported that the Kano State Police Command had on March 29, arrested the defendants for removing the right eyeball of the Almajiri boy for suspected charm purposes.

Isah, the first defendant, was allegedly ordered to bring a human eye to be used in preparing an “appear and disappear” charm by the second defendant, Abubakar.

The Prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court on Wednesday, April 6, that the defendants committed the offence on March 19, at Rimin Hamza Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

Abubakar and Isah, both residents of Dantsinke Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Soron-Dinki alleged that on the same date at…