Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson

Reality show star and mother of four, Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she has found “peace” with comedian Pete Davidson.

The reality star gushed over her relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian during her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which airs on Wednesday night.

In a preview of the interview which was released on Tuesday April 5, the mother of four says she feels “at peace” amid her romance.

“How serious is it?” Roberts asks.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian tells Roberts.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Also during the interview, Roberts asked momager Kris Jenner about her thoughts on Davidson dating her daughter. “Pete’s great, Pete’s great,” Jenner says. “He’s a really nice guy.”

Khloé Kardashian adds, “He just…