Man bags life imprisonment for raping UNILAG student

A man identified as Collins Okechukwu has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and robbing a 25-year-old student at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Okechukwu was handed the sentence by Justice Abiola Soladoye of Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday April 5.

Earlier in the case, the prosecution counsel, Mr Peter Owolabani disclosed that the convict committed the crimes on December 17, 2017, at 9pm behind the Faculty of Arts Building, UNILAG.

He reportedly robbed the survivor of her phones, money and a gold chain. Okechukwu was however nabbed one year after the incident after getting invited to the victim’s supposed birthday party.

Justice Soladoye who noted that the prosecution proved the charges of rape and robbery against Okechukwu beyond reasonable doubt, sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape, and 21 years’ imprisonment for robbery.

She said;