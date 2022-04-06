Singer, August Alsina who had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, to sign six-figure deal to write tell-all book

August Alsina, who had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, is set to sign a six-figure book deal which will detail their sex life.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, admitted she had an “entanglement” with musician August Alsina, 29, while married to Will, 53.

Sources close to August told The Sun that publishers were involved in a bidding war for his story.

“August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada. The source said

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.

“August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.

“As well as speaking about their relationship at that time, August wants to open up about the aftermath of going public and how it affected him personally and his career.

“There are several publishers bidding for the books and…