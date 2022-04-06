Two aides killed as ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy crashes in Abuja

Two persons in the entourage of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan died in Abuja after a convoy crash today Wednesday, April 6.

The convoy was involved in an accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory. He had barely returned from an international assignment when the accident happened.

The ex-President and his wife, Patience, have been to the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where all victims were evacuated to. Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some members of his team were critically injured.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem said